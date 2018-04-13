13-year-old Ugandan sends love to Humboldt Broncos, following life-changing surgery

As hundreds of Canadians coast-to-coast wore their jerseys in support of Saskatchewan's Humboldt Broncos, so did one 13-year-old a world away in Uganda, who owes a debt of gratitude to Canada's hockey world.

Sadam Lukwago stood outside the St. James Clinic in Jinja, holding a pink sign reading, "Humboldt Strong, sending love from Uganda."

He wore his Oakville Rangers hockey jersey, a mini-stick lying outside the door of the clinic.

Ontario-based charity One4Another International posted this picture on Facebook on Thursday, writing: "Hundreds of children in Uganda are able to walk, and even run, because hockey teams in Canada have sponsored their surgeries. Today in southeastern Uganda the O4A '18th Kids' are wearing their jerseys honouring all those that are suffering through this Canadian tragedy."

A team bus carrying Broncos players and personnel to a game last week crashed, leading to 16 deaths and 13 people injured.

One4Another's gesture touched the hearts of many Canadians, with thousands writing to express how moved they were.

"We just thought we wanted to honour Humboldt and Saskatchewan and everybody who's been touched and hurt by this accident," said executive director Glenn Pascoe.

Hockey team gives Lukwago hope

Lukwago was born with a clubfoot, which went untreated for years.

"When these kids start walking on the feet, if they're not corrected, they become a real source of pain and disability," Pascoe told CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition.

Lukwago's foot became further deformed, limiting him from walking and running far distances.

Sadam Lukwago is seen here at home before his surgery for clubfoot. A hockey team in Canada sponsored his surgery and treatment, making a big difference in his life. (Submitted by One4Another International)

One4Another International matches hockey teams with kids requiring surgical care, called the 18th Man Project and the 18th Girl Project. The Oakville's bantam AA Red Ranger team sponsored Lukwago in September for treatment.

For children like Lukwago, they can find it overwhelming to see hockey teams in Canada sponsor surgeries, pay for their treatment, and take them on as honorary team members, said Pascoe.

"He was thrilled, as so many of these kids are."

Glenn Pascoe, the executive director of One4Another International, says the change in kids' faces after surgery and treatment is amazing to see, with the Oakville Rangers bringing a smile to Lukwago. (Submitted by One4Another International)

When Lukwago heard about the Humboldt tragedy, he was ready to put on his Oakville jersey and training pants and show his solidarity with all those impacted by the crash.

"If we could say anything to the community of Humboldt, it's just that you are in the thoughts and prayers of obviously millions of Canada, but also our little corner of the world [and] kids in East Africa," said Pascoe.