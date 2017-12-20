Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow could ruin your travel plans if you're driving down by the U.S. border Wednesday.

Environment Canada says "a disturbance" in the northern U.S. is bringing snow to Saskatchewan.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the areas of:

Shaunavon, Maple Creek, Val Marie and Cypress Hills

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone

Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach

The snow will make its way through southeast Saskatchewan and continue throughout the day.

The largest accumulation of snow is expected near the U.S. border.

Conditions are expected to let up in the afternoon in the southwest, but will continue into the evening for the southeast.