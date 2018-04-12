U of R to record video in exam rooms to catch cheaters

The University of Regina says video cameras will be set up during winter semester final exams "in order to deter and detect exam cheating," following a series of stories about academic misconduct at the institution.

In an email to university staff, registrar James D'Arcy said the measure was being taken to promote academic integrity and to protect the reputation of the university.

The University of Regina's faculty of engineering says there was cheating during a fourth-year law and ethics exam. (CBC) "Cheating has a negative impact not only on those who currently study and work at the University of Regina, but also on the reputation of the institution and on our 70,000+ alumni," D'Arcy wrote. "The personal academic integrity of our students is tied to that of the entire student body."

He sent a similar email to students Thursday.

"It is a fact that the number of students who engage in academic misconduct is relatively small; however, the impact of their actions is far reaching," the registrar said. "As we head into the exam season, I want to remind you that University has policies and processes in place to deal with cheating, including progressive disciplinary measures."

D'Arcy said the cameras will be set up in some designated exam rooms including gymnasiums. He said the university will post signs notifying students.

"I want to reassure you that the University is in compliance with Saskatchewan Local Authority Freedom of Information and Privacy Act in taking this action and the University has the appropriate safeguards in place to protect any personal information that is captured during video recorded sessions."

'No accommodations' for students who refuse

D'Arcy said the images will not be publicly released and will only be used to combat cheating.

He said if students aren't willing to be videotaped while taking their exams they can refuse.

"However, no exam accommodations will be granted as a result of this refusal. This will result in the student being deficient in a major course requirement and the appropriate grade being assigned."

Over the past year, CBC has reported a series of stories about cheating at the University of Regina. In one case, a significant number of engineering students were suspected of cheating in a quiz for, of all things, their law and ethics class.

The U of R saw a 56 per cent rise in cheating incidents over the past two years.

University President Vianne Timmons has said she's concern about the impact that cheating and the publicity about it can have on the university.

Last month the U of R announced it was launching a campus wide survey of faculty and students about cheating. The university said based on that survey, it may consider making changes to its policy.