U of R social work students voice concerns about lack of classes

Social work students at the University of Regina's Saskatoon campus are speaking out about a lack of course offerings and fears that because of provincial funding cuts, their school could lose its accreditation.

Heather Crooks, president of the Social Work Students' Society, said there are far fewer course offerings, both online and in-person, for the spring semester than last year in the Faculty of Social Work.

"It's been cut like more than 50 per cent and our faculty have just kind of said, 'We can't do anymore,' " she told CBC News in a recent interview.

She said bachelor of social work students are not only concerned about having access to the classes they need, but the amount of classes being taught by sessional instructors as compared to faculty members.

Crooks said four out of the five classes she's in are being taught by sessionals.

"If our funding keeps getting cut, and we don't have enough faculty members, we won't have a faculty of social work in the province of Saskatchewan," she said.

Frequency of courses reduced

In a statement to CBC News, the university acknowledged the students' concerns, which it says is a result of the 2017 spring budget cuts to the school's annual operating grants.

It also said the faculty's request to hire an additional member is considered a priority and being looked at by a committee.

"The university has responded to students' needs by delivering more online courses; however we have had to reduce the frequency that some courses are offered," it reads.

In response to the students' complaints, the Ministry of Advanced Education said course offerings are up to the school and it is not within its role to become involved.

The university said that for the Winter 2018 semester, the faculty of social work offered 50 classes, with 66 per cent being taught by sessional instructors.

Number of sessionals is a concern

According to the statement, "the increasing use of sessional lecturers has been identified as a concern by the Canadian Association of Social Work Education," which is the body responsible for accrediting both bachelor and master's degree social work programs in Canada.

Peter Gabour, co-chair of accreditations, said there is no standard about the number of courses taught by sessional compared to faculty, however, there are standards that a school much have enough full-time faculty to maintain the program.

Previous concerns identified

"The rationale behind that is you need a permanent core of people who are basically able not only to deliver the current program, but who can really look at the overall operation of the program and plan for its future and be there to bring to fruition future plans and development."

He said decding if a school has enough faculty members is up to those tasked with assessing a school for accreditation.

In 2019, the U of R's social work faculty will enter a re-assessment period.

In the past two years, Gabour said the university was required to submit a progress report.

"There would have been some concerns that they were asked to address at that point," he explained, not specifying details, but said the matters was resolved to extend accreditation to 2019.