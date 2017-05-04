A University of Regina Rams linebacker has been suspended for allegedly violating the Canadian Anti-Doping Program.

A urine sample provided by Michael Stefanovic for out-of-competition doping control at the CFL's western regional combine in March revealed the presence of a prohibited anabolic steroid, drostanolone.

The violation was asserted by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport but is being contested by Stefanovic. His case will remain open until the hearing concludes and any subsequent appeal.

He does not currently have a doping violation formally on record.

Stefanovic will remain suspended until an independent arbitrator has ruled on the matter.

"While the adverse analytical finding is discouraging and we await the final outcome, we will continue to make significant efforts to educate our student-athletes about the consequences of using performance-enhancing substances," said Tanya Reynoldson, interim director of athletics at the University of Regina, in a press release.

U of R Athletics conducts mandatory drug education seminars annually for all student-athletes through programs offered by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.