Regina police have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a Moose Jaw, Sask. man.

Tyrel Monroe was arrested without incident in Regina Thursday, according to a police news release.

On Wednesday, Moose Jaw police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Monroe, who was wanted on charges of second-degree murder and breach of probation in relation to the death of 21-year-old Bailey Anderson.

Anderson was found by officers in a home on the 1200 block of Third Avenue N.E. in Moose Jaw Tuesday. He had been stabbed and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Munroe was scheduled to appear in a Regina court on Friday morning before being remanded to Moose Jaw.

Police had also been looking for 25-year-old Kristen Desjarlais as a person of interest. She hasn't been charged in connection with Anderson's death. Desjarlais turned herself in Wednesday night and was arrested on outstanding warrants.