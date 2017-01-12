Anyone from Regina, Saskatchewan has heard the jokes.

Yes, we all know that the pronunciation of the province's capital city happens to rhyme with a popular female body part.

Leah Taylor lives in Regina. A pay stub sent to her got that detail wrong. (Supplied)

However, the person on the other end of the telephone who entered Leah Taylor's personal information for payroll clearly did not know this — or maybe they did.

The Regina woman, who recently started a new job at a local restaurant, was surprised when she received her first paycheque from The Willow on Wascana restaurant.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw it," said Taylor. "I was like, 'Are you serious? ... That is not my address.'"

The letter, which was incorrectly addressed to Vagina, SK, still managed to make it to Taylor.

"That's quite a mistake," she laughed. "Payroll services told them my information and I guess the person hearing the information didn't quite get it clear."

Taylor said the mistake was made by a third-party payroll service.

"I don't know where they live, to not know that there is a Regina, Saskatchewan."

Typo travels

Taylor, who is originally from B.C., shared a photo of the pay stub on Facebook.

"People are laughing, they're sharing on Facebook, it is quite the joke," she said. "My family back home in Vancouver, they find it quite amusing."

Taylor said she does not believe anyone will get in trouble for the error. However, the typo was too good not too share.

"One of my co-workers said, 'That's not real.' And I was like, 'No, it's real. I have the copy,'" she said.