A 12-year old girl and a 14-year-old girl are facing charges after allegedly fleeing from Regina police in a stolen vehicle.

According to police, the incident began when officers attempted to stop a vehicle, occupied by two youths, around 9 a.m. CST Tuesday.

The driver failed to stop and evaded the police. The vehicle was later found abandoned on the 1700 block of Greer Court.

Shortly afterward, two girls were apprehended after being spotted on a city bus. One of the youths was carrying stolen credit cards, police said.

The girls appeared in youth court Wednesday morning.