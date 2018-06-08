Man dead following 2-vehicle collision north of Lajord, Sask.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of two grid roads, just north of Lajord, Sask., has resulted in the death of one man.

White Butte RCMP responded to the scene of the collision between a pickup truck and car, five kilometres north of Lajord, at about 4:15 p.m. CST.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital as a precaution, police said.

Police do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The area was closed to traffic during the daytime, and a collision reconstructionist is helping with the ongoing investigation.

Lajord is located about 45 kilometres southeast of Regina.