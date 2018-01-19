Two teenagers have been charged with manslaughter and arson after a woman was found dead in a house fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

On Jan. 7, a house fire broke out on the reserve. RCMP said multiple people escaped the home, but a 32-year-old woman was unaccounted for.

Then, Kristen Faye Cantre's body was found.

RCMP Major Crime Unit North are continuing to investigate her death, but two arrests were made on Thursday in relation to the incident.

Skye Noltcho, 19, and Shandon Chief, 18, were each charged with one count of manslaughter, and one count of arson with disregard for human life. Both teenagers, who are from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, remain in custody.

Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation is located 273 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.