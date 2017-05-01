Two Regina men, both in their late 20s, have been arrested and charged after an investigation into two bank robberies in the city.

According to police, the incidents occurred one after the other on Friday, April 21.

Officers were first dispatched at about 3:20 p.m. CST to a robbery in progress at a financial institution in the 300 block of Albert Street North.

A suspect reportedly entered the premises, approached an employee and indicated he had a weapon. He grabbed some cash and fled the premises.

The second incident occurred before 4:30 p.m. at a financial institution in the 3800 block of Albert Street.

Just as with the first robbery, a man entered the premises, approached an employee and demanded money.

It's not known if the suspect was armed with a weapon. The suspect also fled with cash.

In both cases the suspect was described as a man in his late 20s, standing about five feet 10 inches tall and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Police determined the robberies were linked, identified the suspect vehicle and determined that two people were involved.

Two men were arrested on April 28 without incident and were jointly charged with two counts of robbery.

The men appeared in Regina provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Monday.