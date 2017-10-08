A 66-year-old man and 98-year-old woman are dead after a collision at the junction of Highway 38 and Highway 49 in Kelvington, Sask. on Saturday.

On Oct. 7, the Greenwater RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash. The Kelvington Fire Department and Kelvington Ambulance Service were already on the scene providing medical care.

The 98-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a white Ford F-150 that was heading south, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 66-year-old man who was driving the Ford was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.



According to police, the Ford failed to stop at a stop sign south of Kelvington and was struck by a blue semi tractor-trailer unit hauling gravel west on the 49 highway.

The 52-year-old man driving the semi was not injured in the crash.



Traffic was diverted around the area for about seven hours.

A motor vehicle collision reconstructionist attended the scene.

The Greenwater RCMP and Yorkton Traffic Services are still investigating but have not laid charges in the matter.

Kelvington is 234 kilometres east of Saskatoon.