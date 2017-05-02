An Ontario-based medicinal marijuana company is looking to expand into Saskatchewan.

The Canopy Growth Corporation bought Saskatchewan-based rTrees Products on Tuesday.

The Sask. company is a late-stage applicant to the federal government's medical marijuana system.

Though they are not yet licensed, the company has already posted ads for four positions in Yorkton.

If the company is licensed, it will operate out of a 90,000 square foot facility in Yorkton under the name Tweed Grasslands.

The company said it eventually plans to hire 40 or 50 employees, if they are approved.

The company said it hopes attain a licence "within months."

Marijuana is expected to be legalized across the country in the summer of 2018.

The federal government will be responsible for the regulations surrounding the drug but it will be up to the provinces and territories to decide how it is distributed.