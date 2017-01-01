Flower fans have another reason to attend the annual New Year's Day Levee at Regina's Government House.

As part of Canada's 150th birthday celebrations, bulbs for special tulips — with colours suggesting a maple leaf flag — will be given out.

The free annual event hosted by Lt.-Gov. Vaughn Solomon Schofield takes place Sunday, Jan. 1, from 1-4 p.m. at the facility at 4607 Dewdney Ave.

In addition to the tulips, there will be Canada 150 lapel pins up for grabs, as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Ten Saskatchewan members of the Order of Canada will be on hand to help Schofield cut the 150th birthday cake at 1 p.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to try out an RCMP Musical Ride virtual reality demonstration. Children will have the opportunity to create their own Canada 150 birthday cake cards.