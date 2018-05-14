Skip to Main Content
Elders evacuated from Waterhen Lake First Nation due to wildfires

Fires burning in Meadow Lake Provincial Park are infringing on a First Nation in the area.

So-called 'Tuff fire' now 1,400 hectares in size

Band councillors urged elders and those with respiratory conditions to leave the community of Waterhen Lake First Nation on Monday. (Submitted by April Mistickokat)

The so-called 'Tuff fire', on the west side of Waterhen Lake, Sask. is not contained.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, it is just over 1400 hectares.

It was reported Sunday evening along with another, smaller fire farther south.
The Tuff fire is just over 1400 hectares. (Twitter/Steve Martell)

Elders on the Waterhen Lake First Nation, as well as those with respiratory conditions, were asked to evacuate their homes and go to Meadow Lake Monday.

Band councillors are asking those who do leave the community to stop at the water treatment plant and check in first.

The fire is being fought by Wildfire Management, which has helicopters and air tankers in the area.
The fire is on the west side of Waterhen Lake, Sask. (Submitted by April Mistickokat)

Waterhen Lake is about 48 km from the city of Meadow Lake.

There are currently 14 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, 9 of which are contained.

The Rally Fire near Crutwell is not contained and is just over 1,500 hectares. Residents were asked to evacuate that community Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Sunday night. (Instagram/Rueben Martell)

