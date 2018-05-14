Elders evacuated from Waterhen Lake First Nation due to wildfires

Fires burning in Meadow Lake Provincial Park are infringing on a First Nation in the area.

The so-called 'Tuff fire', on the west side of Waterhen Lake, Sask. is not contained.

According to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment, it is just over 1400 hectares.

It was reported Sunday evening along with another, smaller fire farther south.

Elders on the Waterhen Lake First Nation, as well as those with respiratory conditions, were asked to evacuate their homes and go to Meadow Lake Monday.

Band councillors are asking those who do leave the community to stop at the water treatment plant and check in first.

The fire is on the west side of Waterhen Lake, Sask. (Submitted by April Mistickokat) The fire is being fought by Wildfire Management, which has helicopters and air tankers in the area.

Waterhen Lake is about 48 km from the city of Meadow Lake.

There are currently 14 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, 9 of which are contained.