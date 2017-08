Fall 2017 program registrations for Regina residents opened Tuesday morning.

Residents can register for programs either by phone, online or in person at a major recreational centre such as the Lawson Aquatic Centre.

This year marks the first year that the leisure guide has gone digital only as the printed version has been discontinued.

Registration for non-residents will open Aug. 10 at 7 a.m. CST.

The season's leisure guide can be viewed here.