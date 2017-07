A 27-year-old man from Lemberg, Sask. was found dead by emergency responders after a crash on Highway 47.

On Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, Melville/Ituna RCMP responded to a single vehicle rollover involving a pick-up truck about 2 km south of Melville.



The driver was determined deceased at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle



RCMP traffic reconstructionists and the provincial coroner are investigating the rollover.



The man's name has not been released by RCMP.