Regina police are investigating after a pickup truck collided with an empty school bus during a lane change on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck had clipped the front bumper of the school bus and was carried by the bus as it swerved into the ditch between the southbound and northbound lanes of Ring Road near the McDonald Street exit.

Police said both vehicles were southbound with the bus in in left-hand land and the truck in the right.

The truck rolled across both northbound lanes and came to a rest near a fence in a ditch on the northeast side of Ring Road.

The bus driver was unharmed.

The driver of the pickup wasn't seriously injured and declined medical attention from paramedics but was nonetheless taken by EMS to hospital for evaluation.

Police continue to investigate the accident. Charges are anticipated.