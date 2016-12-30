Three people have been arrested and face gun and drug charges after an incident Thursday at a home in Regina.

Regina police said they executed a high risk search warrant between 1 and 6 p.m. CST at a residence on the 2000 block of Broder St.



Police said a gun and a small quantity of methamphetamine was seized.

Two men, both 33, and a woman, 32, were arrested and charged.

The charges include unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, drug possession and failure to comply with court orders.