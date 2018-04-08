Skip to Main Content
Tributes, offers for help pour in from around the world following Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Several business have offered their services and millions of dollars have been raised for the families of the victims.

Online fundraiser surpasses $4M

A memorial sits at the stairs that lead to Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Sask., on April 8, 2018. Fifteen people travelling with the Humboldt Broncos SJHL hockey team are dead, and many were injured, when their bus collided with a semi-trailer 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

The world is with Humboldt, Sask.

From Edmonton, the United Kingdom, Sweden and everywhere in between, people are showing their solidarity with the small Saskatchewan community that faced tragedy on Friday.

The Humboldt Broncos team bus crashed on its way to a game in Nipawin, Sask. Fifteen people were killed and the remaining 14 on board were injured.

Communities, businesses, teams and organizations of all stripes have offered their services and support from around the globe.

A GoFundMe fundraiser raised more than $4 million in just over a day. NHL hockey teams, anonymous donors and corporations made several large donations, as well. The Pittsburgh Penguins made a donation of $20,000, for example.

Several businesses are donating a portion of their profits to the families of the victims.

And some companies are helping with their services.

The support isn't all in the form of money, mind you.

Canadian Blood Services in Saskatoon opened their doors Sunday morning to a swell of support. 

At several sports games since the crash — from a Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse game to Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canuks games — fans have broken out in cheers and chants for the Broncos.

Even in the United Kingdom, during a playoff game between the Elite Ice Hockey League's Cardiff Devils and the Sheffield Steelers, a similar chant broke out.

