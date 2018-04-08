Tributes, offers for help pour in from around the world following Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The world is with Humboldt, Sask.

From Edmonton, the United Kingdom, Sweden and everywhere in between, people are showing their solidarity with the small Saskatchewan community that faced tragedy on Friday.

The Humboldt Broncos team bus crashed on its way to a game in Nipawin, Sask. Fifteen people were killed and the remaining 14 on board were injured.

Communities, businesses, teams and organizations of all stripes have offered their services and support from around the globe.

A GoFundMe fundraiser raised more than $4 million in just over a day. NHL hockey teams, anonymous donors and corporations made several large donations, as well. The Pittsburgh Penguins made a donation of $20,000, for example.

Several businesses are donating a portion of their profits to the families of the victims.

These are set to be auctioned off at a later date by both teams, with proceeds going to Humboldt. Each one is signed by the player who wore them. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLJets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Blackhawks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Blackhawks</a> <a href="https://t.co/kgfJSAvaod">pic.twitter.com/kgfJSAvaod</a> —@ScottBilleck

Saturdays are for the Humboldt Broncos. All proceeds go to support the families of the Humboldt Broncos crash victims. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <br><br>Link to buy <a href="https://t.co/GvEYkHGvxj">https://t.co/GvEYkHGvxj</a> <a href="https://t.co/rpsDbPJONb">pic.twitter.com/rpsDbPJONb</a> —@barstoolsports

And some companies are helping with their services.

The support isn't all in the form of money, mind you.

Canadian Blood Services in Saskatoon opened their doors Sunday morning to a swell of support.

Blood Donor Clinic is packed! Turning folks away if not from out-of-town. In-town folks can make an appointment for next week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldt</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/humboldtstrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#humboldtstrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yxe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yxe</a> <a href="https://t.co/oz0naDWsSU">pic.twitter.com/oz0naDWsSU</a> —@CynthiaBlockSk

At several sports games since the crash — from a Saskatchewan Rush lacrosse game to Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canuks games — fans have broken out in cheers and chants for the Broncos.

And the chant goes into 'Let's Go Broncos' at the <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonOilers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonOilers</a> game tonight. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboltBroncos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboltBroncos</a> <a href="https://t.co/dzqeoakw10">pic.twitter.com/dzqeoakw10</a> —@Geetee_123

We Are One, We Are Family <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HumboldtStrong?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HumboldtStrong</a> <a href="https://t.co/AqccqcYRQt">pic.twitter.com/AqccqcYRQt</a> —@MJWARRIORS

Even in the United Kingdom, during a playoff game between the Elite Ice Hockey League's Cardiff Devils and the Sheffield Steelers, a similar chant broke out.