The trial resumes Thursday for three men who have pleaded not guilty to killing Reno Lee in 2015.

On Wednesday, the court heard witness testimony from someone, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, that indicated he had been given orders to confine Lee against his will.

The witness said he owed a drug debt to Bronson Gordon of about $800. Gordon told the witness he had to work off his debt.

Gordon, Daniel Theodore and Andrew Bellegarde have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges and committing an indignity to a body.

Lee's dismembered body was found in a shallow grave on the Star Blanket First Nation.

It was later determined that Lee died in Regina. He was the city's third homicide victim of 2015.

Lee, 34, died from two gunshots to the head.

