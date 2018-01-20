Trial dates set for 2 accused of killing Ryan Sugar in Regina
Colinda Lee Hotomani and Gregory James Wolfe accused of 1st-degree murder
More than a year after the body of 31-year-old Ryan Sugar was found in Regina, trial dates have been set for two of the three people accused of killing him.
Colinda Lee Hotomani of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., and Gregory James Wolfe will head to trial in September. Both are charged with first-degree murder.
Sugar's body was found at the site of a large house fire on the 1500 block of Regina's McTavish Street in 2016, just east of Pasqua Hospital.
The fire was extinguished on Oct. 5, but Sugar's body wasn't found until Oct. 11.
Jessica Dawn Pangman of Regina is also charged in his death, but her matters are still before provincial court.