Skip to Main Content
Roughriders drop player from negotiation list after domestic violence allegation

Notifications

New

Roughriders drop player from negotiation list after domestic violence allegation

​The Seattle Seahawks released quarterback Trevone Boykin shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas.

Quarterback Trevone Boykin also released by Seattle Seahawks

The Associated Press ·
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, left, shown in this August 2016 photo with quarterback Trevone Boykin. (The Associated Press)

​The Seattle Seahawks released quarterback Trevone Boykin, who was also on the Saskatchewan Roughriders' negotiation list, shortly after his girlfriend alleged in a television interview that he physically assaulted her in Texas.

The practice squad player was released from the team Tuesday, after WFAA-TV in Dallas posted an interview with Boykin's girlfriend. She alleges he broke her jaw during an altercation last week in Mansfield, southwest of Dallas.

Boykin's agent, Drew Pittman, told the station the allegations are false. Mansfield police told WFAA that Boykin is under investigation.

A Roughriders spokesperson confirmed Boykin was also dropped from the team's negotiation list.

The 24-year-old Boykin has spent his NFL career with Seattle.

He was arrested in Dallas last year when a vehicle he was in hit seven people on a sidewalk. He was later charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.

Boykin also was arrested for assaulting a police officer and public intoxication shortly before the Alamo Bowl during his senior season at TCU.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us