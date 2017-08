Regina Rosemont MLA Trent Wotherspoon announced Wednesday he will seek permanent leadership of the Saskatchewan New Democrats.

Wotherspoon was the interim leader of the Opposition NDP until he resigned in June.

Saskatoon-Meewasin MLA Ryan Meili announced in May he would seek NDP leadership as well, his third bid for leadership after attempts in 2009 and 2013.

The NDP will choose their provincial leader next May.

Wotherspoon will speak at 10:30 a.m. CST at the Legislative Building in Regina.