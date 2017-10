One of Regina's downtown parks has been looking less lush until this weekend.

The City of Regina removed seven dead elm trees from Victoria Park on Sunday morning.

A stump stands in the place of an elm tree. (Andreanne Apablaza/SRC)

The trees died of natural causes, according to the city.

City crews will replace four of the seven trees with new elms thanks to funding received this year under the Tree Canada and Canada 150 grant.

Additionally, the city will be pruning remaining trees in the park on Monday.