People will join together on Tuesday at an Indigenous pipe ceremony to draw awareness to concerns surrounding the Quill Lakes diversion project.

The Saskatchewan Alliance for Water Sustainability has coordinated the ceremony that will take place at the Treaty Four Governance Centre.

People who live in the Quill Lakes area say they are long fed up with rising waters in the area that have damaged thousands of acres of farmland. A coalition of those residents wants to divert the extra water downstream to Last Mountain Lake, before it reaches the Quill Lakes.

The proposal has not been approved. However, the Saskatchewan government decided the water diversion project wouldn't need an environmental impact assessment should it happen.

That's why SAWS, a non-profit, described as an alliance of concerned citizens including Indigenous and non-Indigenous people, remains worried.

"Qu'Appelle River Watershed residents and First Nations have expressed concerns in the potential addition of poor quality water with higher salt content being introduced into the system," the group said in a news relase.

"Potentially affecting many aspects of the environment including fish, wildlife, plants, and the use of water by agricultural producers, communities and First Nations people."

Anyone can attend the pipe ceremony hosted by SAWS. It's happening at the Treaty Four Governance Centre in Fort Qu'Appelle at 11 a.m. CST.

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency calls the Quill Lakes situation one of the most complicated water management issues in Canada.