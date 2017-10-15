A Treaty Four flag can now be seen from Highway 1 on the outskirts of Moose Jaw, Sask..

The City of Moose Jaw and Converging Pathways Consulting raised a Treaty Four flag at the Tourism Moose Jaw building on Friday.

"This is important for our city to recognize that we have a part to play not only in the past but in our future," said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

The event included a blessing and pipe ceremony before elder Gerry Stonechild raised the Treaty Four flag.

Elder Gerry Stonechild raised the flag at the ceremony. (Brad Bellegarde/CBC News)

Other dignitaries such as Chief Lynn Acoose of the Sakimay First Nations, and Tribal Chief and President Edmund Bellegarde of the File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council were also in attendance.

"I think it's really important that cities and municipalities within Treaty Four territory acknowledge symbolically and visually their communities are situated, in fact, in Treaty Four territory," said Sakimay First Nations Chief Lynn Acoose.

Acoose said Canadians have a long way to go to reach reconciliation, but the Moose Jaw flag raising was a step in the right direction.