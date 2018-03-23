Road conditions sketchy as another snowstorm arrives in Sask.

If you live in southern Saskatchewan and haven't yet looked out the window, yet another snowstorm has sauntered in, reducing visibility significantly in some areas and closing down some highways.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southern Saskatchewan, with some areas near Moose Jaw facing up to 10 centimetres of snow. Weather advisories are also in place in Saskatoon and Regina.

The provincial highway hotline is advising that morning travellers should avoid travelling on several Saskatchewan highways.

Travel is not recommended in the Kindersley area. It's also not recommended in the Belle Plaine and Swift Current areas.

A full list can be viewed online. Situations can quickly change.

Saskatoon police advised drivers to be careful in the city during the storm. As of 11:30 a.m CST, officers had responded to six crashes in the city. No injuries were reported.