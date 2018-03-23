The provincial highway hotline is advising that morning travellers should avoid travelling on several Sask. highways.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of southern Saskatchewan with some areas near Moose Jaw possibly getting up to 10 centimetres of snow.

Travel is not recommended in the Kindersley area.

As of 7 a.m. CST, travel is not recommended on the following highways and sections:

Highway 2: Tuxford to Chamberlain.

Highway 7: Fiske to Kindersley, Kindersley to Alberta border.

Highway 13: Eastend to North Jct Hwy 21

Highway 21: Jct Hwy 13 to Cypress Park Access, Glidden to Kindersley, Kindersley to South Jct Hwy 31, South Jct Hwy 31 to Revenue Grid

Highway 30: Eston Regional Park to Jct Hwy 7

Highway 31: Kerrobert and Plenty area

Highway 37: Climax to Shaunavon

Highway 41: Near Jct. 2, 20 and 27

Highway 44: Dinsmore area

HIghway 51: Kerrobert to Alta. border

A full list can be viewed online. Situations can quickly change.