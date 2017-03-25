Wet and icy roads have led to a travel advisory for areas of central and northern Saskatchewan. 

Roads in central Saskatchewan are covered in ice, according to the province's Highway Hotline. Northern roads are snow-covered, and have slippery sections. 

Travel is not recommended for the areas of Wynyard, Kelvington and Tisdale.

The following areas also have weather advisories and caution when driving is recommended: 

  • Yorkton: Ice-covered, icy or slippery sections and wet sections subject to freezing.
  • Wynyard: Kelvington area; travel not recommended, ice-covered and wet sections subject to freezing. 
  • Saskatoon: Icy or slippery sections and wet sections subject to freezing.
  • North Battleford: Wet sections subject to freezing.
  • Kindersley: Wet sections subject to freezing. 
  • Tisdale: Travel not recommended, ice-covered, icy or slippery sections, wet sections subject to freezing, and snow-packed sections.
  • Prince Albert: Icy or slippery sections, snowdrifts, wet sections subject to freezing, heavy snow, loose snow.
  • Meadow Lake: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow.
  • La Ronge: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, snow-packed sections, loose snow, swirling snow, drifting snow.
  • Buffalo Narrows: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, swirling snow.