Wet and icy roads have led to a travel advisory for areas of central and northern Saskatchewan.
Roads in central Saskatchewan are covered in ice, according to the province's Highway Hotline. Northern roads are snow-covered, and have slippery sections.
Travel is not recommended for the areas of Wynyard, Kelvington and Tisdale.
The following areas also have weather advisories and caution when driving is recommended:
- Yorkton: Ice-covered, icy or slippery sections and wet sections subject to freezing.
- Wynyard: Kelvington area; travel not recommended, ice-covered and wet sections subject to freezing.
- Saskatoon: Icy or slippery sections and wet sections subject to freezing.
- North Battleford: Wet sections subject to freezing.
- Kindersley: Wet sections subject to freezing.
- Tisdale: Travel not recommended, ice-covered, icy or slippery sections, wet sections subject to freezing, and snow-packed sections.
- Prince Albert: Icy or slippery sections, snowdrifts, wet sections subject to freezing, heavy snow, loose snow.
- Meadow Lake: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow.
- La Ronge: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, snow-packed sections, loose snow, swirling snow, drifting snow.
- Buffalo Narrows: Icy or slippery sections, heavy snow, loose snow, swirling snow.