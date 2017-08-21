If you are driving near Pense, Sask. you may come across six-metre high flames.

TransGas, the pipeline subsidiary of SaskEnergy, will be conducting controlled flares of natural gas, about eight kilometres west of the community throughout the day Aug. 21-23 and Aug. 25.

The flares are part of planned maintenance of the TransGas pipeline system.

As part of the process, TransGas will release natural gas from the pipeline at this location in a controlled burn called a flare. Flaring is required to remove the remaining gas from the line before work can begin.

Residents in the Belle Plaine and Pense areas, and anyone travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway, may see a six-metre flare being emitted from 12-metre flare stacks attached to the pipeline at the TransGas block.

The area around the flares will be supervised. There will be no disruptions to natural gas service during the process.

Pense is 27 kilometres west of Regina.