No injuries after truck, cattle trailer hit by train

The lone occupant of a truck — and the cattle being towed behind it — escaped without injuries Tuesday after they were hit by a slow-moving train at Canora, Sask.

The collision happened in the early afternoon at the town, which is located about 200 kilometres northeast of Regina.

According to the RCMP, the southbound truck and cattle trailer were hit by a slow-moving, eastbound CN Rail train. Police did not have information about the number of cattle that were in the trailer.

Traffic had to be rerouted while police responded to the incident, but the RCMP expected the road to be reopened by late Tuesday afternoon.

It is not known if any charges will be laid as a result of the collision.

CBC News has reached out to CN Rail for more information.