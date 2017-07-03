A semi driver has been charged after crashing into a moving train near Saskatoon on Monday.



Saskatoon RCMP were called to the collision between a train and a semi at the Crop Production Services fertilizer distribution plant at Elstow, Sask. at around noon.

According to RCMP, a northbound semi unit tried to cross the tracks on the access road to the fertilizer plant and was struck by a westbound Canadian Pacific train.

The train struck the semi in the centre of the single trailer.

The trailer was demolished and its load of non-hazardous fertilizer was spilled, but no one was injured.

Three of the train's four locomotives and four of its 75 cars carrying canola oil derailed.

One of the locomotives was spilling diesel from its tank. The Allen Fire Department was on scene, and the provincial spill centre was notified.



A 33-year-old man who was driving the semi was charged with proceeding from a stop sign before safe to do so.



Saskatoon RCMP say site clean up may last until Tuesday. They have turned the scene over to the CP Police.