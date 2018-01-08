Tim Probe, a councillor for the rural municipality of Sherwood, pleaded not guilty to two charges at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on Monday morning.

Probe was charged with breach of trust and municipal corruption in the fall of 2016.

Probe, who was also deputy reeve at the time, was asked to resign from his position based on recommendations from the provincial ombudsman.

He refused to step down, but said he would refrain from attending council meetings.



Probe and former councillor Joe Repetski were found to have been in conflict of interest during a meeting in January 2016.



Ombudsman Mary McFadyen said Probe and Repetski should have recused themselves from a discussion about the legal fees the two had incurred during R.M. business.

The duo had been reimbursed and the R.M. was looking to recover the money paid to them.

The main evidence presented against Probe in court on Monday morning was a low-quality audio recording of a meeting at a Tim Hortons in Regina in late January 2016.

On the tape, Probe allegedly asked Reeve Jeffrey Poissant, who recorded the conversation unbeknownst to Probe, not to seek restitution for legal fees in exchange for a vote for a development.

The trial has been scheduled until Wednesday.