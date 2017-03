A semi-trailer rollover in southwest Saskatchewan could mean problems for drivers on Highway 1.

On Thursday morning, a semi rolled onto its side, spilling its cargo all over the highway near Tompkins, Sask., 80 km west of Swift Current.

RCMP arrived on scene just after 7 a.m. CST and are considering rerouting traffic around the area.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to slow down and watch out for emergency personnel.