Members of the agriculture industry marked the grand opening of the International Trade Centre in Regina on Monday.

The final touches on the $37-million complex were finished just a few weeks ahead of the 2017 Canadian Western Agribition, the first major event to be had at the Evraz Place facility.

The new space was a long time coming, said Bruce Holmquist, president of Agribition.

"We saw the barns being closed as their usefulness and safety, I guess in some aspects, just wore out, so we had to get something new and improved."

He said the disintegrating facilities were one of the reasons cattle shows were losing exhibitors.

"But now they're coming back," he said.

Holmquist noted he would always be nostalgic for the days spent at the old facilities, whether it was the Agribition or Buffalo Days. However, he said it was time to modernize.

Agribition will be held there Nov. 20-25.

'This is much bigger than agriculture'

Spanning 150,000 square feet, the multi-purpose facility has made Evraz Place one of the largest interconnected event complexes in North America.

The venue will house various trade shows, conventions and Canada's Farm Progress Show.

Minister of Agriculture Lyle Stewart praised the facility for its ability to showcase high-quality livestock and farm equipment.

"This is pretty exciting, you know: it's a long time coming. The old facilities got pretty weak at the end," Stewart said, adding industry members were hoping this would happen for a long time.

Preparation for the 2017 Canadian Western Agribition is underway in the newly opened International Trade Centre. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

He said the facility is expecting more than 1,000 international guests, adding that could create economic spinoff for the province.

Meanwhile, Mayor Michael Fougere said while agriculture is key, it goes beyond that.

"This is much bigger than agriculture. It will be a multi-purpose facility," Fougere said. "The sky is the limit."

The annual conference of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities will be held at the complex in 2022.