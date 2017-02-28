Regina city councillors have voted to rename a road after a late Indigenous elder and residential school survivor.

A portion of Tower Road will be renamed after Glen Anaquod, a member of Muscowpetung First Nation who died in 2011.

The decision came at the council meeting on Monday evening.

Anaquod's daughter, Gaylene, spoke with CBC News earlier this month, recalling the first time Anaquod opened up about his experiences at a residential school in Lebret, Sask.

She said she still gets emotional when she thinks about what he went through.

The portion of Tower Road highlighted in red will be renamed after Anaquod. (Google Maps)

As a result of the Regina bypass project, Tower Road, which spans the length of the city, will be divided.

The southern portion that connects Victoria Avenue East and Arcola Avenue will be named after Anaquod.

The costs should be limited to the replacement of signs, council members said.