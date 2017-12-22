Saskatchewan has approved its tourism board to spend $350,000 of its existing budget on the upcoming Memorial Cup.

Tourism Saskatchewan will be provided with half of the money upon signing the agreement and the other half will be handed out in April.

The purpose of the funding is to support the hosting of the Memorial Cup, which will begin mid-May at the Brandt Centre in Regina.

The Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League will be hosts and will be competing in their 101st season. Last season, the Pats were the winningest team in the WHL's regular season and the Canadian Hockey League overall.

They were ousted from last year's Memorial Cup race by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the final round of WHL playoffs.