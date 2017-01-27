A team of people who head to Regina events and share their experiences is getting ready to add a new member.

Tourism Regina is adding a fourth ambassador to its crew.

The three existing ambassadors, Katie Bially, Suzy Krause and Justin Reves, share what they see, do, and eat in Regina through photos, blogs and videos on social media.

It's a volunteer post, but Tourism Regina foots the bill for their entry into events.

'Good connecting experience'

Krause said those perks make for a fun gig.

'We're generally just trying to raise some awareness about cool things going on in Regina.' - Justin Reves, Tourism Regina ambassador

"It's all stuff that I would want to do otherwise or would do otherwise," said Krause. "I've had a blog for about eight or nine years, so I've kind of been doing this all along."

"It's really fun and you do meet other people who are doing fun things in Regina, too, so it's a really good connecting experience," she added.

Krause most recently attended Winterruption and Regina Symphony Orchestra performances. Next she's planning on taking in an upcoming show at the Globe Theatre.

Learning more about Regina

Bially said it's a great way to get in touch with what's going on above and beyond what she'd normally know about.

Bially said each of the ambassadors have different skills and they showcase events in their own creative ways. Bially, for instance, loves Instagram.

"We're generally just trying to raise some awareness about cool things going on in Regina," said Reves.

He shares video blogs of everything from Roughriders games to the Queen City Exhibition and the farmers' market.

More to do than you think

Reves said people in any city can get stuck into the same routine, and start feeling like there's 'nothing to do' around their community. He said he's found that's just not true in Regina.

"For me, I've grown up here — born and raised — and I found that actually creeping into my life a little bit," he said, "There's actually a lot more going on here than we realize and this is a fantastic city to be in."

Krause agreed that the idea of the city being boring is a misconception.

"Regina has so much going for it, so I wish more people would talk about that side of it instead of saying it's boring, because it's not," she said.​