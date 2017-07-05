Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan.

The warning was first issued shortly before 8 p.m. CST Wednesday night.

The communities of Carlyle, Redvers, Storthoaks, Alida, Carnduff and Gainsborough were advised to be on watch shortly after 8:30 p.m.

At 8:45 p.m., Environment Canada confirmed the storm included a tornado.

As of 9 p.m., the tornado was near Gainsborough and Pierson, Sask. People in the area were asked to take cover immediately.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.

The agency called the situation a dangerous and potentially life-threatening one, asking people to take cover immediately should threatening weather approach.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," Environment Canada said.

"Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet. Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris."