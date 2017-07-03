Environment Canada meteorologists have downgraded a severe thunderstorm warning that originally said a tornado could form.

At 6:04 p.m. CST, the weather agency issued a tornado warning for:

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake

R.M. of Medstead including Medstead Belbutte and Birch Lake, Sask.

R.M. of Spiritwood including Spiritwood and Leoville, Sask.

Damaging winds, hail as large as the size of baseballs and torrential rainfall was predicted.

At around 7 p.m., Environment Canada took down the tornado alert.

A long list of weather warnings and watches are still in effect across the province.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.