Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down Wednesday night near Alida, Sask., a small community in the province's southeast corner near the Manitoba border.

A home in the community looks to have had major structural damage, according to John Paul Cragg, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada in Saskatoon.

Baseball-sized hail was spotted near Alida and potentially more than 50 millimetres of rain fell on the area, Cragg said. That amount of rain would have fallen in well under 30 minutes, he said.

More extreme weather to come

"The southern half of Saskatchewan is a real hotbed for thunderstorm activity through the summer months," Cragg said.

The recent heat and moisture evaporating from crops help form severe storms, he said, adding that the province can expect to see more extreme weather in the weeks to come.

Cragg said people should take cover even if a storm doesn't seem severe. If you can hear thunder, you can potentially be struck by lightning, he said.

"If thunder roars, go indoors," he said.

No damage rating has been given to the tornado yet.