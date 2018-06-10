Top Chef winner opens 1st Regina restaurant
Owners of Saskatoon's Ayden Kitchen & Bar create Avenue Restaurant
Some of Saskatoon's most well known restaurateurs have expanded to Regina.
The first Top Chef Canada winner, Dale MacKay, is the chef and co-owner of the Grassroots Restaurant Group. The group runs Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, and Sticks and Stones.
MacKay said it took about three years to find the right location in Regina. They renovated and assumed Malt City's former spot on the corner of Cornwall Street and 11th Avenue in Regina.
MacKay said they will be striving for friendly service, paired with creative and exciting food.
"It should feel like you're somewhere special and it's not just a place to go and eat. We try to give an experience to our guests," he said.
GM and co-owner Christopher Cho will mix up classic cocktails and new creations.
Despite the high standards, Mackay stresses that it is not fine dining.
"Our decor and stuff may be fine dining but the attitude and food, we don't think, is fine dining," he said. "We think it's approachable. It's not a special occasion restaurant, it's an everyday restaurant."
Avenue Restaurant will be open for lunch five days a week and will serve dinner every night, except Sundays.