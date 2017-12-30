While most emergency calls are no laughing matter, the Saskatchewan RCMP does receive at least a few 911 calls each year that probably shouldn't have been made.

On social media the RCMP published a rundown of 10 such calls, with no names or details mentioned to protect the embarrassed.

Here they are:

A gamer-to-be dialed 911 because they were upset they had to sign up for and pay for Xbox live. The caller also wanted RCMP members to come and set up the Xbox. A concerned citizen called 911 because a fox had entered their backyard and couldn't find its way out. Someone called 911 to find the phone number for a pedicurist. A frustrated parent called 911 when their kids wouldn't listen when they were told "no." A disgruntled individual called 911 to report that a friend had stolen their cigarettes and alcohol. An angry gear-head called 911 to argue and dispute a parking ticket. Someone took offence and called 911 when their friend called them a name they didn't like. A caller dialed 911 because they couldn't find their keys and were late for work. A number of people called 911 because they were upset the highways weren't closed despite the weather being poor and the roads being icy. Someone "just wanted to make sure" when they called 911 if they were actually supposed to be in jail.

"As funny as some of these are," RCMP wrote, "we want to remind everyone that 911 is for emergencies (and no, having to pay for Xbox live and being mad about it isn't an emergency)."