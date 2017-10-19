Two men from the Tompkins area were taken to a Calgary hospital after being injured fighting a wildfire Tuesday night.

The men were fighting the fire on their own land and their condition is unknown, according to the RCMP.

The fire started sometime in the early evening and burned until around midnight, getting as close as 2½ kilometres to the south area of Tompkins, according to Rick Armstrong, owner of the Tompkins Hotel.

"The hills south of us were still rosy red when I went down at 11 o'clock," he said.

The small rural community, which has around 170 residents, was among several being threatened by wildfires Tuesday, fuelled by high winds.

Tomkpins is about 75 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

A community effort

Ranchers, farmers and fire crews were given assistance in fighting the fire by local Hutterite colonies, Armstrong noted.

"There had to be ten colonies. They showed up in full force," he said. "The boys did a long day."

Strong winds in the area played a large role in spurring the blaze on, Armstrong said.

"It got moving so fast through all that stubble," he said noting that, as well, a nearby buffalo ranch that was largely pasture land just went "kapoof."

Armstrong said Tompkins elderly residents were moved out early in the evening and the RCMP were on hand as the rest of the town was preparing to evacuate, but then the direction of the wind changed, along with the town's fate.

Armstrong knew of at least one farm that burned, but he said the home on the property was vacant.

By Wednesday evening, there were still people patrolling the area in water trucks, checking for hotspots, he said.