Todd Mintz said the title of his latest exhibit — Endurance — is a play on words.

Every day is a test of endurance for wildlife and every day is either life or death, Mintz said. Endurance is also something Mintz had to practice to get the shots that he did, exploring climates such as the Arctic tundra and hot deserts.

"I go from hypothermic to heat exhaustion in this show," Mintz said. "I've dove under the Arctic ice, under icebergs."

It's that type of dedication which has also earned him a membership to The Explorers Club, primarily for his Arctic work, he says.

Mintz captured the images for the exhibit through several environments such as the Arctic tundra, grasslands and the deserts in Arizona. (CBC News)

​"I feel very fortunate that they admitted me, accepted me in membership," he said. "So, I am known mainly for underwater, nature and wildlife [photography] so this show definitely represents me."

Mintz said he was approached by the Saskatchewan Science Centre to put together an exhibit in May 2016.

Most of the images displayed for Endurance were shot between then and the opening of the exhibit on Saturday night. While he was out shooting, Mintz discovered he won an international photography competition which allowed him to travel to the Solomon Islands to capture more images.

The majority of the images were captured for the exhibit, with a small amount filtered in from previous shoots to round out the display, Mintz said.

A photo of a sockeye salmon, which won Mintz an international photography competition. (CBC News)

Mintz said he thinks the title and exhibit will encourage people to connect with nature.

"I think if you have a connection with nature, you're more inclined to want to conserve it or think about things you could do."

While capturing images, Mintz was up close with the animals in their natural habitat, but in a way that was unobtrusive or threatening to the wildlife.

"To get the closeness that I get, they have to accept me."

Mintz photographed owls, salmon, icebergs and a mother bear, among various other wildlife and natural occurrences.

"It's amazing when you can actually hear them breathing. You're that close."

The exhibit is on display at the Saskatchewan Science Centre and runs until Feb. 19.