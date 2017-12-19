It's a pardon that Brett Trach never saw coming.

The Lanigan plumber remembers the speeding ticket. It happened in July near Raymore when he was coming back from visiting in-laws.

He paid the $120 fine online.

And then came the surprise.

"After we paid for the ticket online we received an email that the officer never had his speedometer, or radar, inspected within a certain time frame — so they had to recall the ticket," he said.

Trach joined almost 50 people who were recently given pardons by the Ministry of Justice. Officials say the pardons typically involved summary traffic offences.

Twice a year, RCMP and municipal forces forward a list to the ministry to consider, usually involving tickets like the one given to Trach.

"The police agency provides a written recommendation outlining why the summary offence should be pardoned," said Crown counsel Audrey Olsen.

Justice then forwards the list to Executive Council.

"It's part of the due process. Even though it's a summary offence ticket, it's still an offence," Olson said.