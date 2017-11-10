Some rural residents in Saskatchewan are upset since the Ministry of Environment put a program on hold that used to clean up tires on private property and farmland.

"Honestly, it is an eyesore," said Leslie Clark, a councillor for the RM of Parkdale, surrounding the hamlet of Glaslyn in northwest Saskatchewan.

The cleanup of scrap tires from 227 RMs in the province was completed for $5.34 million. (Keep Prince Albert and Area Beautiful Committee )

The Black Gold Rush program offered by the Saskatchewan Scrap Tire Corporation gave landowners the opportunity to recycle tires for free.

Until the program came to a halt in June, 227 RMs in Saskatchewan had benefited from it. The remaining 69 RMs, near Regina and in the northwest, are still waiting.

"This isn't just happening in our RM. This is happening across the province," Clark said.

The areas in white represent the 69 RMs who have not received tire recycling. (Saskatchewan Scrap Tire Corportation)

Although most tire retailers offer recycling for a small fee, Clark said it's not easy for everyone to haul several dozen tires.

She estimates that in the RM of Parkdale alone, more than 250 farmers are stuck with up to 50 tires on their property.

"People don't want to see these tires sit in a landfill forever."

Safety concerns

Improperly stored tires provide an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos, which has the potential to spread the West Nile Virus.

For Clark, the tires also represent a fire threat.

"I live in a Boreal Forest and a forest flare is probably our biggest threat," the Turtle Lake resident said. "If those tires go up, that could be absolutely devastating."

Hopes for a solution

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities addressed the issue during its mid-term convention this week. The organization agreed to press the government to redirect funding to the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan — a not-for-profit organization established after the Black Gold Rush program was put on hold.

The government has not yet responded to CBC's interview request.