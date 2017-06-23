If you've been looking for the perfect place to cast your rod and reel in a few fish, Saskatchewan has over 100,000 lakes and rivers containing 68 species. Now the trick is to narrow down those options.

A couple of passionate Saskatchewan fishermen shared their tips and tricks on how to find the fish you're looking for this summer.

"The first decision you have to make is what do I want to catch? And, a lot of people are like: 'Anything.' Fortunately we have a few offerings in that regard," said Jason Matity, fishing enthusiast and outdoor educator with getfishing.ca.

Saskatoon-native and former fishing columnist Wayne Phillips added that the main target species in Saskatchewan are perch, pike and walleye. However, depending on your fishing style, you'll want to choose accordingly.

Walleye: Sask.'s provincial fish

According to the Saskatchewan Anglers' Guide, you can catch walleye on shore or by boat. However, they migrate as the seasons change.

'Lots of people like walleye because it's the happy medium between a big, scary, bitey, pike and a tiny little perch.' - Jason Matity

As summer sets in, walleye move to deeper, cooler waters.

Use light tackle to hook a walleye: jigs, live-bait rigs or jigging spoons. They take bait slowly, so be gentle when setting the hook.

On average, the fish — also known as pickerel — grow to about 31 centimetres long and weigh around 1.4 kilograms.

"Lots of people like walleye because it's the happy medium between a big, scary, bitey pike and a tiny little perch," Matity said.

For anyone looking to snag a few of the fish, he recommends a trip to Lake Diefenbaker, Last Mountain Lake or Buffalo Pound.

Pike

Pike are plentiful in many Saskatchewan lakes and rivers. Known for their torpedo-shaped bodies and sharp teeth, the Sask. Anglers' Guide says, an average pike weighs in at 2.2 kilograms and measures 50 centimetres.

One nickname for the northern pike is the 'water wolf.' (visitsunsetcountry.com)

Phillips recommended using heavy duty "swimbait" on the end of the fishing line, which imitate the appearance of a live fish.

A few pike sniping spots include the South Saskatchewan River, Last Mountain Lake, Tobin Lake and Lake Athabasca.

Perch

Perch fishing is a great activity for families with younger children. The bites can be plentiful and they're smaller in size. The fish are 10-25 centimetres long, usually weigh less than half a kilogram and are easily caught from shore, says the Guide.

"If you want the action, and you want the rod to bend, and you want to literally get your child hooked on this wonderful sport that I love to do, [Buffalo Pound] is the place to do it," said Matity. "That's how I cut my teeth on perch."