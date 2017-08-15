Minister of Social Services Tina Beaudry-Mellor has announced her leadership bid for the Saskatchewan Party and premier of the province.

Premier Brad Wall announced Aug. 10 he is retiring from politics but would stay on as premier until a new party leader had been chosen.

"People will say that I have not been in elected office long enough. ... But if this is really about renewal then I see this as an advantage, not a disadvantage," Beaudry-Mellor said in a statement.

She is the first cabinet minister to formally announce a leadership bid.

Beaudry-Mellor, a former political science professor at the University of Regina, was elected during the 2016 provincial election, which saw the Sask. Party win 51 of 61 available seats.

Beaudry-Mellor said she will continue down the path of opposing a carbon tax in Saskatchewan, balancing the provincial budget, and diversifying the province's portfolio.

"But I am committed to doing these things while still showing the level of heart for people that attracted me to this party in the first place," her statement said.

She said she has tried to encourage young people and women to get involved in politics and could not watch the leadership race from the sidelines.

Cabinet ministers considering a leadership bid have been asked to resign from their positions by the end of August — a stance which Justice Minister Gordon Wyant said was fair.

Other potential candidates

Wyant said he is "seriously considering" a leadership bid for the Saskatchewan Party, which would mean stepping down as justice minister.

"It's a big decision to make and I don't think anybody will make that decision lightly," Wyant said. "There's certainly big shoes to fill."

Justice Minister Gordon Wyant says he is consulting his family about putting his name forward for leadership of the Saskatchewan Party. (Adam Hunter/CBC)

Wyant said he is consulting with his family and that he would like to make a decision in "the next short period of time," but did not want to rush it.

"There has to be some separation between your role as an executive member of the government and your desire to lead a caucus," Wyant said.

Other ministers who have said they are considering a leadership bid are Finance Minister Kevin Doherty, Health Minister Jim Reiter, and Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff.

If four or five cabinet ministers resign, Wyant said he is confident there would be an immediate and adequate replacement for the ministers considering leadership.